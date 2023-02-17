Photo: Mitch Haaseth/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Fans of Adam Carolla, Bill Goldberg, and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria tuned in to the latest episode of their “CarCast” podcast on Wednesday (Feb. 15). While the show is mainly geared around the automotive space, the hosts decided to give their take on Sunday’s (Feb. 12) Super Bowl — specifically, the most impactful car commercials that ran during the big event. When the topic eventually zeroed in on Rihanna’s halftime show performance, Goldberg made it clear that he was less than thrilled, to say the least.

“I thought Rihanna was frickin’ horrible. I mean I was disgusted by it,” he gibed. “That’s all. Let’s just say that. That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was horrible.”

When D’Andria attempted to steer the subject towards Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem, Goldberg responded with another remark aimed at the “Umbrella” star. “Well, he didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds,” the veteran wrestler stated while praising Stapleton for not “making it all about [him], that’s all. Just performing it in a really good way. Period. End of story.”

As expected, fans of both Rihanna and professional wrestling have now set their sights on Goldberg over his comments. One Twitter user, Scott Fishman, was more surprised by the news than anything else. “I did not have Bill Goldberg and Rihanna sharing headlines on my 2023 Bingo card,” he tweeted. Another who goes by the handle “divadadde” was more scathing, as the user questioned why we’re even concerned about his opinion.

“[Goldberg’s] statement on Rihanna’s performance [is] making TMZ headlines as if anyone gives [a f***] about what that geezer has to say. Truly a slow news day.”

Many have also decided to create humorous tweets based around the 56-year-old’s long-running feud with wrestling legend Bret Hart, who blames Goldberg for ending his career. You can see those and others below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Bill Goldberg
NFL
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More