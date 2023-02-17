Fans of Adam Carolla, Bill Goldberg, and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria tuned in to the latest episode of their “CarCast” podcast on Wednesday (Feb. 15). While the show is mainly geared around the automotive space, the hosts decided to give their take on Sunday’s (Feb. 12) Super Bowl — specifically, the most impactful car commercials that ran during the big event. When the topic eventually zeroed in on Rihanna’s halftime show performance, Goldberg made it clear that he was less than thrilled, to say the least.

“I thought Rihanna was frickin’ horrible. I mean I was disgusted by it,” he gibed. “That’s all. Let’s just say that. That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was horrible.”

When D’Andria attempted to steer the subject towards Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem, Goldberg responded with another remark aimed at the “Umbrella” star. “Well, he didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds,” the veteran wrestler stated while praising Stapleton for not “making it all about [him], that’s all. Just performing it in a really good way. Period. End of story.”

As expected, fans of both Rihanna and professional wrestling have now set their sights on Goldberg over his comments. One Twitter user, Scott Fishman, was more surprised by the news than anything else. “I did not have Bill Goldberg and Rihanna sharing headlines on my 2023 Bingo card,” he tweeted. Another who goes by the handle “divadadde” was more scathing, as the user questioned why we’re even concerned about his opinion.

“[Goldberg’s] statement on Rihanna’s performance [is] making TMZ headlines as if anyone gives [a f***] about what that geezer has to say. Truly a slow news day.”

Many have also decided to create humorous tweets based around the 56-year-old’s long-running feud with wrestling legend Bret Hart, who blames Goldberg for ending his career. You can see those and others below.

I did not have Bill Goldberg and Rihanna sharing headlines on my 2023 Bingo card. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 17, 2023

goldberg statement on rihanna’s performance making tmz headlines as if anyone gives af about what that geezer has to say. truly a slow news day. pic.twitter.com/UNoQbb3Dn4 — latrell (@divadadde) February 16, 2023

Goldberg vs Rihanna, I didn’t expect that to be a thing. — Quantavius Rasheed Jackson (@bigtjustice1) February 17, 2023

Goldberg not liking Rihanna’s performance like it was some satanic ritual is so odd to me. Like at what age do you turn into that kind of dude. Like I don’t think 24 yr old Goldberg would’ve thought that. So yeah. I’m high. — Coach Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) February 17, 2023

Damn, Goldberg hates Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl. That’s wild funny. I hated his performance against the Fiend in Saudi Arabia but hell, what do I know. — Bad News & Tattoos (@CarlieBravo) February 16, 2023

Rihanna after watching Goldbergs last few matches: https://t.co/HHWZvpzQzr pic.twitter.com/dPAxX55DCz — Nurse Jenkins (@BoojieNurse) February 17, 2023

Hmmm she’s not worried. Did her things and then went home. Highest watch halftime show EVER @rihanna @Goldberg 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wX3jD7c9jL — Robyn Banks | Harlem’s Drag Princess (@AyoRobynBanks) February 16, 2023

Goldberg can’t even wrestle the length of a Rihanna Super Bowl performance. He can stfu. https://t.co/1I6boTBOr5 — S.Fox (@StephenNYMonsr) February 16, 2023

Who cares what Goldberg thinks!! Was anyone at home like “I wonder what Goldberg thinks of Rihanna performance” https://t.co/RRDAsbUI7d — Rell Deez (@DeezRell) February 16, 2023

Never in my life had I ever read a mainstream headline having to do with Goldberg until he mentions Rihanna’s name. Nobody cares about you and wrestling fans are sick of you https://t.co/WlC8HMPy6h — RoCkY2GriMeY (@RoCkY2GriMeY__) February 17, 2023

rihanna could do a jackhammer but could goldberg sing umbrella https://t.co/MgyFIIwtV4 — may ᱬ (@pearlinin) February 16, 2023

– I just wanna know what Goldberg has against Rihanna 🤔 — Chantille Layce 💋 (@Chantille_Layce) February 16, 2023

Goldberg talking negatively about Rihanna's performance is just giving me redneck beer can vibes pic.twitter.com/eScye037Bi — BigManRidez (@BigManRidez_) February 17, 2023

@Goldberg Goldberg. You are not disgusted by Rihanna's performance, the truth is that you are jealous of her fortune of Two billion dollars and 118 million super ball halftime viewers. pic.twitter.com/Rmjl6NivJX — Yaread moe (@moe_abdella) February 17, 2023

Rihanna at the Halftime show: 🎶 Work, work, work, work, work, work🎶 Goldberg: pic.twitter.com/0vsGM6IyCO — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 16, 2023

I have been disgusted by many Goldberg performances https://t.co/GpcNDyjorT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 16, 2023

“Rihanna is a great mother and performer. She can take care of an actual human being unlike that gump Bill Goldberg….” pic.twitter.com/YwQXGehmaW — a very unserious haitian. 💻🇭🇹 (@suckafreetee2x) February 16, 2023

Goldberg tomorrow morning after calling Rihanna's performance terrible: pic.twitter.com/OCbXTDtsZ6 — Sgtviper-X ⌬ (@Sgtviper_Gaming) February 16, 2023

Now what tf does Goldberg know about Mother Rihanna? Also who asked him…. pic.twitter.com/RyQjM1Qh6a — 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙞☆ (@ctrlxkota) February 16, 2023

Blocking ANYONE who agreed with Goldberg about Rihanna…PERIOD! — THE FRANCHISE! Франшиза (@NYCFranchise718) February 17, 2023

“Yeah, I saw Rihanna’s performance. I thought it was pretty good. Had a lot of unique visuals. But what really blew me away was the choreography. You can tell that she really prides herself in making sure her shows run smoothly, unlike that bald, fucking bitch, Goldberg.” pic.twitter.com/CfR3O80QVo — Ucey AF Kiki Mendoza (@SugsFromHOU) February 17, 2023

Goldberg: “I’m disgusted by Rihanna’s performance” also Goldberg: pic.twitter.com/TjIcFJ9Iew — NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) February 16, 2023