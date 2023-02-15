Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images and RB/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Media personality Howard Stern is now the latest individual to come under fire for comments made about Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. During Monday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” (Feb. 13), the veteran shock jock made claims that the Barbadian star was using a cold mic. He also questioned why she decided to appear in the first place.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” Stern stated before giving Rihanna some praise for her singing ability. “I gotta tell you, I love Rihanna‘s voice, I think it’s a wonderful voice. And I love how she interprets a song, and every song they played there behind her was terrific.”

He continued, “It was one point where she was singing, toward the end of the performance when she was actually on the stage with the band. She was singing whatever song that was. But I would say — now again, I could be wrong — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip-sync.”

In response, Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, said that she couldn’t tell whether or not Rihanna was lip-syncing, to which Stern doubled down. “The big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going. No.”

Eventually, Stern’s comments found its way to social media, quickly drawing ire from Rihanna’s fans. One member of the self-proclaimed Navy community called him an “unabashed a***ole,” while many others wondered why anything that Stern said should be of any concern. One Twitter user, @WizMonifaaa, did not hold back with her opinion. “Howard Stern a** is one deep breath away from the grave and he still parted his thin, chapped lips to discuss Rihanna?!”

Check out plenty of other tweets sending shots at Howard Stern for his critique below.

