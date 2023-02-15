Media personality Howard Stern is now the latest individual to come under fire for comments made about Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. During Monday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” (Feb. 13), the veteran shock jock made claims that the Barbadian star was using a cold mic. He also questioned why she decided to appear in the first place.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” Stern stated before giving Rihanna some praise for her singing ability. “I gotta tell you, I love Rihanna‘s voice, I think it’s a wonderful voice. And I love how she interprets a song, and every song they played there behind her was terrific.”

He continued, “It was one point where she was singing, toward the end of the performance when she was actually on the stage with the band. She was singing whatever song that was. But I would say — now again, I could be wrong — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip-sync.”

In response, Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, said that she couldn’t tell whether or not Rihanna was lip-syncing, to which Stern doubled down. “The big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going. No.”

Eventually, Stern’s comments found its way to social media, quickly drawing ire from Rihanna’s fans. One member of the self-proclaimed Navy community called him an “unabashed a***ole,” while many others wondered why anything that Stern said should be of any concern. One Twitter user, @WizMonifaaa, did not hold back with her opinion. “Howard Stern a** is one deep breath away from the grave and he still parted his thin, chapped lips to discuss Rihanna?!”

Howard Stern isn’t relevant.

Rihanna still got paid. — George A. Miller (@GeorgeM68340969) February 14, 2023

Who cares? She’s Rihanna and her fans love her and her music is amazing. And your Howard Stern😉 — The puppy walk (@thepuppywalk) February 14, 2023

Does anyone truly care what Howard Stern thinks about Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance? NOPE!!! — Lo (@dramatvjunkie) February 15, 2023

Who cares what Howard Stern thinks. Rihanna rocks! — James (@titletownusa73) February 13, 2023

Because Howard is an unabashed ASSHOLE. Periodt.

Howard Stern Ripped Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/E0fpXzJpxB #SmartNews — Rosetta_Mic Drop! (@RedRoseQueen1) February 14, 2023

"I thought during "shine bright light a diamond" the baby was gonna come out of her." ~ Comedic genius Howard Stern "riffing" on #Rihanna at the Super Bowl. — Bringback Jackie (@bringbackjackie) February 13, 2023

Ion even know Rihanna but I know she don’t give two shits about what Howard stern thinks — FLY (@FLYWLKR) February 14, 2023

Howard stern has never heard of backing track… and why should we listen to his disgusting ass — Rihanna Superbowl Era 🏈 (@fentybich) February 14, 2023

Howard stern ass is one deep breath away from the grave and he still parted his thin, chapped lips to discuss Rihanna??!!! — TheeMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) February 14, 2023

I know that ugly ass racist cracka Howard Stern ain't talking bout Rihanna — Reece (@DefaultReece) February 14, 2023

Nice to see Howard Stern and Donald Trump bonding again over Rihanna — Tost (@tostitwo) February 14, 2023

Rihanna not paying a man named Howard Stern any attention — JimmyMotenIII601 (@JMotenIII) February 14, 2023

These White men (Trump and Howard Stern) opening their mouths to bash Rihanna's Superbowl performance as if they could do anything even close to it. 🙄 — Creshia (@CreeLuv314) February 15, 2023

Who gives a shit her performance was still good & SHE'S PREGNANT! Let's see Howard Stern do what #Rihanna did being pregnant. — LG (@LG111323) February 14, 2023