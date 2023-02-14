As previously reported by REVOLT, former United States President Donald Trump recently went on a social media rant criticizing Rihanna for being selected as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. But, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel might be the honorary captain of the Navy after he publicly slammed the disgraced commander-in-chief for his comments.

Last night (Feb. 13), Kimmel used his self-titled late-night talk show to address Trump’s posts. Days ahead of the sporting event, the impeached prez used his networking site, Truth Social, to spew hate against the Fenty Beauty mogul. “Without her stylist, she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” he shared with his followers. While Rihanna didn’t bother to respond, her supporters quickly came to her aid. “This coming from a man [whose] father gave him millions upon millions of dollars [and] still managed to have almost 10 bankruptcies. Wish I could just put the letter ‘L’ on his forehead!” one person tweeted in response to Trump’s words.

Trump’s raving lunatic review of Rihanna’s halftime show… #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/8xAkZGEEvb — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 14, 2023

After her riveting performance, Trump posted, “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” Last night, Kimmel read the message and added one of his own. “Is it possible that Trump is the b**ch who owes her that money?” he asked as a reference to the Grammy winner’s 2015 hit “B**ch Better Have My Money.”

Kimmel didn’t stop there. “I don’t know where this comes from. The only part of the halftime show he liked was that all the dancers wore white hoods,” he continued. Even United States Representative Maxine Waters shared her support for RihRih. “Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go, girl!” she tweeted.

Catch Kimmel’s full monologue, plus others celebrating Rihanna’s halftime performance below.

BREAKING: Rihanna’s halftime show had 118.7 million viewers. That’s more than how many people voted for Trump. Whatever you do, don’t retweet this to @realDonaldTrump. He might cry. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 13, 2023

Donald Trump is now attacking Rihanna saying her performance was “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history” Not only is he wrong, but he’s clearly upset that he was the single worst president in American history. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 13, 2023

Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 12, 2023