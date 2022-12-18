There is no denying DJ Quik’s OG status in hip hop and the work he put in to help build the framework for West Coast rap music. Yet, when it comes to naming some of the most popular and influential producers in the game, Quik sometimes fails to be mentioned. But Rory and Mal are certain the Compton native is still a relevant part of music.

“DJ Quik is a legend. Let’s be very clear about that, he’s the legend of legends,” said Mal when the podcast duo recently sat for an interview with LA radio station Power 106 FM. In the video posted on Saturday (Dec. 17), he added, “The guys that fans know about and respect, like on a high level, they respect DJ Quik on the same level.”

In a series of tweets on Dec. 6, DJ Quik expressed his thoughts on why he is not revered like his peer Dr. Dre in mainstream music conversations. Quik noted that he will never be as popular as The Chronic rapper and wrote, “I deserve to be where Dre is. I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me… I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other… There is no automatic winning lottery ticket for everyone, period. On this planet, you get what you get. But it’s what you do with what you have been given to work with that makes you a star.”

I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is. I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me. — Dj Quik (@djquik) December 6, 2022

This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other. — Dj Quik (@djquik) December 6, 2022

There is no automatic winning lottery ticket for everyone Periodt. On this planet, you get what you get. But it’s what you do with what you have been given to work with that makes you a star. — Dj Quik (@djquik) December 6, 2022

As controversial as some may have perceived the tweets to be, Mal said he understood Quik’s sentiments. “He was respectful, he didn’t want to seem like he was jealous or mad about Dr. Dre’s notoriety or fame that he has. But he was just letting it be known that, ‘I deserve to be in those same conversations, at those same tables, because of what I’ve done.’ And I like that. Sometimes when you’re humble, you get overlooked, you get forgotten, and sometimes you gotta just wave the flag like, ‘Yo listen, I get. I know I’m not the guy that [is] always in the videos and all that. Like, just check my credits and what I’ve done,’” said Mal.

Rory added that today’s producers have been able to amass a large following and attention thanks in part to the use of tags on their records. So, it is refreshing when those who paved the way for new talent reassert themselves in the music conversation. “There was no producer tag that has now become the branding… like real music — I hear instruments and I know who made that because that’s his sound,” said Rory.

