By DJ First Class
  02.13.2023

It was one hell of an evening yesterday (Feb. 12) as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 victory. Besides the game itself and the attention-grabbing commercials, fans worldwide were more than excited to watch Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime performance. Although the NFL did not cut a check for the business mogul, RiRi certainly checked a bag in another way that involved her music catalog. The Fenty creator certainly reminded the world of her star power at Super Bowl LVII.

Of course, fans are still excited about the news surrounding Ri’s newly unveiled pregnancy. But, her remarkable halftime show caused a huge rise in her streams across DSPs, primarily Spotify and Apple Music.

According to Spotify, Rihanna saw a major boost in streams about an hour after she hit the stage with one song alone. They revealed that “B**ch Better Have My Money” streams rose climbed 2600 percent between 11 p.m .and midnight ET. On the same token, “Diamonds” spiked by 1400 percent, “Rude Boy” by 1170 percent, and “We Found Love” by 1160 percent. As stated in their Instagram post, the numbers compare to the number of streams she received in the week prior.

Though many are familiar with her catalog, it’s quite clear that Rihanna gained a new legion of fans, as well. It is an impressive look for an artist who has not touched a stage or released much music in a number of years. Check out Spotify’s post below!

 

