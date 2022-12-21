During his busy schedule that consists of flying from set to set, acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors has penned a personal essay about his admiration for The Dark Knight. The piece debuted today (Dec. 21) as one of many contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s “100 Greatest Movies of All Time” package.

Majors began by painting a very vivid picture for readers of the first time he saw the infamous film, which was back in 2008 in Dallas with his high school sweetheart. Throughout the essay, he addresses many specific aspects of the film that he found brilliant, such as how both Christian Bale’s Batman and Heath Ledger’s Joker eyes “are painted similarly, blackened by what looks like the love child of oil and charcoal.” He said he sat in the theater long after the film ended because he was “gobsmacked by a beauty and complexity of humanity.”

“And the film asks what it is to be human, what it is to be alive and to participate fully in one’s own living,” he continued about the overall impact and message he took from the movie. “The Dark Knight etches so vividly the agnostic morality of survival and the discipline of goodness. Nolan’s second installment of The Dark Knight trilogy holds in its run time an impregnable truth: Life and people are beautifully complicated and evolving. It is this fact that has allowed The Dark Knight to stand up and stand out all these many years later.”

The “Lovecraft Country” actor brought his message home when he concluded, “In my many rewatches, it continues to demonstrate for me the agility of the human spirit.”

In related news, Majors is set to hit the big screen next March for Creed III, where he will be put in the ring with co-star Michael B. Jordan in a highly anticipated face-off.