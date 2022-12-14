Michael B. Jordan is now part owner of U.K. soccer team AFC Bournemouth.

According to a statement from Premier League Club on Tuesday (Dec. 14) morning, the Creed III star has invested in the soccer team as the leader of a minority ownership group alongside American businessman Bill Foley, who recently became the new chairman.

British businessman Maxim Demin, who was the previous co-owner of AFC Bournemouth, sold his 100 percent stake to Black Knight Football Club, of which Foley is the managing general partner. This move ended his 11-year association with the team. Foley will be working closely with the 35-year-old actor in areas like global marketing and internationalization.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” Foley said in the statement.

He continued, “We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavors. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

Although AFC Bournemouth is Jordan’s first foray into professional sports ownership, in March of next year, he will make his directorial debut with Creed III. “My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say, but there’s no film that has been more personal to me, and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed III. To my cast and crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise. Link in bio,” he captioned an Instagram post showing a trailer to the new movie.