Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.12.2023

It has surely been an eventful day for football fans across the globe. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for securing the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The highly anticipated matchup took place tonight (Feb. 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With the lively energy overflowing the stadium, the Eagles started on a high note by scoring the first touchdown in the first three minutes of the game, courtesy of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Shortly after, tight end Travis Kelce responded with a touchdown of his own, making the game that much more exciting early on. Things tended to go back and forth toward the end of the opening quarter, resulting in a tie game and leaving fans (on both ends) ready for more action.

To keep the buzz going, A.J. Brown of the Eagles kicked off the second quarter with a quick touchdown. At this point, fans all around came to the conclusion that it would be a high-scoring game, simply based on the pace of play and efficiency. It seemed as though Philadelphia was on the verge of “taking off” on Kansas City until Nick Bolton retrieved a fumble by Hurts, leading to the Chiefs’ second touchdown that ultimately tied the game. It was only a matter of time until the Eagles QB redeemed himself, securing his second touchdown to close out the second half.

After a thrilling halftime performance by Rihanna, the second half saw Isiah Pacheco coming out with a touchdown three minutes into the third quarter. With Philadelphia having the slight edge, the Chiefs were on track to take a 27-24 lead until officials intervened and reversed the play. In the long run, Kansas City managed to remain victorious in a battle of the ages.

Other than the exhilarating halftime performance, one memorable highlight of the 2023 Super Bowl was seeing Damar Hamlin back in full health, enjoying the game after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest. Other notable sports and entertainment figures, from Lebron James to Floyd Mayweather to Paul McCartney, were also in attendance. Congratulations again to the Chiefs on a riveting victory! Check out some of the reactions to the Chiefs’ 38-35 win below.

 

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023
