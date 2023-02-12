It has surely been an eventful day for football fans across the globe. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for securing the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The highly anticipated matchup took place tonight (Feb. 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With the lively energy overflowing the stadium, the Eagles started on a high note by scoring the first touchdown in the first three minutes of the game, courtesy of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Shortly after, tight end Travis Kelce responded with a touchdown of his own, making the game that much more exciting early on. Things tended to go back and forth toward the end of the opening quarter, resulting in a tie game and leaving fans (on both ends) ready for more action.

To keep the buzz going, A.J. Brown of the Eagles kicked off the second quarter with a quick touchdown. At this point, fans all around came to the conclusion that it would be a high-scoring game, simply based on the pace of play and efficiency. It seemed as though Philadelphia was on the verge of “taking off” on Kansas City until Nick Bolton retrieved a fumble by Hurts, leading to the Chiefs’ second touchdown that ultimately tied the game. It was only a matter of time until the Eagles QB redeemed himself, securing his second touchdown to close out the second half.

After a thrilling halftime performance by Rihanna, the second half saw Isiah Pacheco coming out with a touchdown three minutes into the third quarter. With Philadelphia having the slight edge, the Chiefs were on track to take a 27-24 lead until officials intervened and reversed the play. In the long run, Kansas City managed to remain victorious in a battle of the ages.

Other than the exhilarating halftime performance, one memorable highlight of the 2023 Super Bowl was seeing Damar Hamlin back in full health, enjoying the game after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest. Other notable sports and entertainment figures, from Lebron James to Floyd Mayweather to Paul McCartney, were also in attendance. Congratulations again to the Chiefs on a riveting victory! Check out some of the reactions to the Chiefs’ 38-35 win below.

SUPER BOWL LVII CHAMPIONS!!! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs deserved to win that because of how bad the Eagles played during the 2nd half LMFAO — Hado (@Hadokuen) February 13, 2023

LETS FUCKING GOOOO CHIEFS WONNNNNNNNNNNNNN — Ultimate Jerome (@ultimatejerom34) February 13, 2023

Kind of tuff for Eagles fans to swallow that flag so late in the game 🤷🏽‍♂️ oh well. Y’all deserved that especially after all that nonsense Bs talk I had to hear for 2 weeks … Congratulations to the KC chiefs 🏆Andy Reid. Well deserved. Pat Mahomes 👏🏽👏🏽 — Len Cuevas (@LenC41929) February 13, 2023