Photo: Rob Carr / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought down the house as she blessed the Super Bowl pregame show with her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” today (Feb. 12). The veteran actress looked as regal as ever as she donned a red jumpsuit with gold accents and matching gloves. She was accompanied by background singers who all wore white.

Before the festivities began, the Dreamgirl tweeted, “[One hundred and twenty-three] years ago today, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ was performed publicly for the [first] time. Today I will sing it for the [first] time as part of the Super Bowl pre-game show in the stadium!” In 2020, the NFL incorporated the culturally revered anthem into the pregame ceremonies during Week 1 of the regular season.

The record begins with, “Lift every voice and sing/ ’Til earth and heaven ring/ Ring with the harmonies of Liberty/ Let our rejoicing rise/ High as the listening skies.” The song was originally a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in the 1800s. By 1905, it was set to music by James’ brother, John Rosamond Johnson, and was first performed by 500 school children in segregated Jacksonville, Florida, in celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” gained prominence during the civil rights movement and has since been widely recognized as “The Black National Anthem.”

The Abbott Elementary breakout star was one of three acts enlisted to kick off the big game’s opening ceremony. Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Grammy Award-winning legend Babyface sang “America the Beautiful.”

Ralph spoke with Apple Music about the moment she got the call about performing at the most watched sporting event of the year. As she laughed, Ralph recalled, “First of all, they said, ‘Just got a call [that] they would like you to sing at the Super Bowl.’ I said, ‘What! Yes!’ Just like that… thrilled. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be singing at the Super Bowl. What is it, 100 million people in the audience? Yeah, just a little small thing, you know.”

View related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as fans question if she is expecting baby No. 2

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
NFL
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as fans question if she is expecting baby No. 2

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More