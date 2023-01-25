Next month’s Super Bowl lineup just got even better. Last September, Rihanna made headlines after being announced as the halftime performer. Yesterday (Jan. 24), Sheryl Lee Ralph was confirmed as one of the event’s official openers. The “Abbott Elementary” actress shared a few inspirational words on Instagram along with the exciting reveal. “Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you, baby! I’ll be singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at Super Bowl LVII. See you there,” she wrote.

She also made sure to send her thanks to Rihanna for the opportunity, writing, “What an honor and thank you, RiRi!” on Twitter.

The NFL announced two additional talents will be joining the veteran actress during the game’s opening ceremony. Country singer Chris Stapleton will be singing the national anthem, while the Grammy award-winning legend Babyface will bless the crowd with his rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Other highlights from last year include Ralph winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards and being honored at Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards ceremony with the nation’s fifth highest honor, the Order of Jamaica (OJ). More recently, she took home a big win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In an interview from last month, the Dreamgirls star provided an update about how life has been going since her victorious night at the Emmys. “It’s so interesting because, first of all, yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” she said. “That changes immediately. There are doors that have probably been closed that on Sept. 13 [the day after the Emmys] flew open, and people want you to know that the door was open.”