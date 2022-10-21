Today (Oct. 21), Babyface returns with Girls Night Out, a conceptual body of work that sees the music legend connecting with the current generation of women artists. Doechii, Muni Long, Baby Tate, Tink, Tiana Major9, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and more make appearances on the LP. The album was led by the Ella Mai-assisted “Keeps On Fallin’,” a track that sees the veteran talent showing love to his British counterpart:

“You the rеason why in the first place, he been goin’ up and it shows, babe, ain’t no doubt about it, you Ella Mai, baby, baby, baby, you gotta give yourself some credit, so baby, don’t forget, girls like you make the world go round…”

In a recent interview with Audiomack, Babyface spoke on how Girls Night Out came to fruition and why he’s not the centerpiece of the overall project:

“Rather than just writing the songs, I collaborated with other producers and the artists themselves in terms of writing. It gave it a different experience and flavor, which allowed each artist to have their own thing. Girls Night Out is really more about them than it is about me. They’re very independent and have a good idea of who they are, and what they should say…If I’m pushing myself onto it, I don’t get them at all.”

Girls Night Out arrives seven years after Babyface‘s eighth official body of work Return of the Tender Lover, named in honor of his sophomore release Tender Lover. Return boasted nine soulful cuts and a couple of assists from El DeBarge and After 7. Since then, the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” star has continued to contribute his talents to songs across genres, including Zendaya’s “Something New,” Toni Braxton’s “My Heart,” Jessie Reyez’s “Body Count,” Arin Ray’s “Always,” Lucky Daye’s “Shoulda,” and Barbra Streisand’s “I’d Want It to Be You.”

Press play on Girls Night Out below.