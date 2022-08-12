Currently, Babyface is busy putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, Girls Night Out. The project will feature vocals from some of today’s hottest female R&B songstresses, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and many others. Girls Night Out is co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf and will officially make landfall on October 29. Back in June, fans got a preview of what is in store when Babyface shared his collaboration with Ella Mai titled “Keeps On Fallin.”

Today (Aug. 12), the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend returns with “Seamless,” the latest single from the album equipped with an assist from Kehlani. On the song, Kehlani gets honest about the imperfect parts of a relationship:

Always givin’ me hell every time that you drink, two tequila shots in, now you wanna read me/ Tryna have a good time, now you wanna make a scene, you deserve an Emmy, girl, go and get your Emmy, girl

Paired with the album announcement, Babyface also shared that he recently signed with Capitol Records and Girls Night Out will be the first project to release under the label. “I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do,” said Babyface about his new home team. “I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminds me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Be sure to press play on Babyface’s brand new single “Seamless” featuring Kehlani down below.