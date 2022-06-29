Babyface’s forthcoming album, Girls Night Out, is currently receiving its finishing touches. The twelve-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend also paired his exciting new album details with the announcement that he recently signed with Capitol Records, and Girls Night Out will be the first project to release under the label. The album will feature vocals from some of today’s hottest female R&B songstresses, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and many others. Girls Night Out will be co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf and is set to officially make landfall on October 29.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do,” said Babyface about his new home team. “I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminds me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Michelle Jubelirer (CEO of Capitol Music Group) also took a moment to chime in about the new partnership. “Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album,” she says via press release. “To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

Fans have already gotten a preview of what is to come on Girls Night Out earlier this month when Babyface shared his collaboration with Ella Mai titled “Keeps On Fallin,’” the first official single from the album. Be sure to press play on it below and keep a lookout for more sneak peaks of the album that are set to arrive soon.