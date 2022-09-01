On Oct. 21, Babyface will release his highly anticipated album, Girls Night Out. The project will feature vocals from some of today’s hottest female R&B songstresses, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and many others. Girls Night Out is co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf, and fans have already been able to enjoy strong previews like “Seamless” featuring Kehlani and “Keeps On Fallin” featuring Ella Mai.

Yesterday (Aug. 31), Babyface shared the latest offering from the forthcoming album, this time with an official music video for the aforementioned “Keeps On Fallin” track. The new clip takes inspiration from Regency-era courtship rituals as it stars Emmy-winning actress Tiffany Haddish as the mother, Babyface as the duke, and Kendrick Sampson as the prince who is courting Mai. On the song, Mai and Babyface sing about how wonderful love is when the spark is still alive:

Every day like the first day, still get butterflies, oh yeah/ Middle of the night, we all the way, baby, baby, ain’t no looking ’round, I’m first place/ So I love him even more on his worst day, he’s always there for me (Yeah) and I don’t know why, he don’t ever give up/ Go beyond and above, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah) but everytime he does, I’m right back at

“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me,” said Ella Mai via press release about how much the collaboration means to her. “To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with. I hope this record is the start of many more.”

Be sure to press play on Babyface’s brand new “Keeps On Fallin” music video featuring Ella Mai down below.