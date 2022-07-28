Back in May, Ella Mai unveiled her Heart On My Sleeve album for fans to enjoy. The project was equipped with 15 records and tapped in with Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye for features. She has since dropped off a music video for the lead single “DFMU” and also delivered live performances for tracks like “Leave You Alone” and “Feels Like.”

Today (July 28), the London-bred singer returns to share the official visual for “How,” the Roddy Ricch assisted cut from Heart On My Sleeve. The Colin Tilley-directed clip opens up with Ella Mai taking a relaxing drive through some beautiful scenery as she delivers her lyrics about heartbreak:

How, how could you turn? How could you switch up on me in my darkest hour?/ What’s the worst can happen rollin’ with myself? I got too attached, now I’m workin’ on my health/ Wanna be a savage, thinkin’ ’bout yourself, I had to attack, had to leave you on the shelf, oh, well

Face facts, for you, I lost my head, face that, it’s cool, we go again/ Can’t let these heartless, broken boys win, no, I’m back, I’m on my shit again, back to business, caught my fuel again/ You out so I can let me back in, now I’m, I’m in my ride/ It’s me, myself, and time, that’s what it takes to break a heartache

Heart On My Sleeve follows her self-titled debut, which was released back in 2018 and saw collaborations alongside Chris Brown, John Legend, and H.E.R. across 15 tracks. The project went on to grab a top five spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 69,000 first-week album equivalent units. Ella Mai continued to be a success and later on crossed the double Platinum mark.

Be sure to press play on Ella Mai’s brand new music video for “How” featuring Roddy Ricch down below.