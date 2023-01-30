Drake had “M’s” on his mind during the AFC Championship Game. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (Jan. 29), the Canadian artist picked up a little over $2 million as his bet successfully cashed.
Harrison Butker secured the bag late in the fourth quarter. With only three seconds remaining on the clock, the 27-year-old kicker successfully made a 45-yard field goal that sealed the deal.
Before the game, the “Wants and Needs” rapper made a $1.1 million wager via Stake, which is an online casino. As a result, he walked away with $2.1 million. Drake celebrated his victory on his Instagram Story by sharing a screenshot of Stake posting his winning ticket with the caption: “Light work.” In the photo, the Grammy winner, who Jim Jones recently crowned the fifth Dipset member, was rocking Cam’ron’s famous pink fur, smiling ear to ear.
Light work for @Drake 😎 pic.twitter.com/XlAvEZMhBC
— Stake.com (@Stake) January 30, 2023
This whopping victory for the “One Dance” rapper made up for one of his recent losses. According to Br Betting’s Twitter account, he wagered $85,000 on the San Francisco 49ers to win $1.9 million. Unfortunately, they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Drake had a $850K bet on Niners ML 😅
(@Drake) pic.twitter.com/Yzpo3ktx77
— br_betting (@br_betting) January 29, 2023
Sunday had to be a good day for the 6 God. TMZ reported that he helped DJ Stevie J celebrate his birthday with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at Club LIV in Miami.
Drake on stage with Wayne & 2 Chainz in Miami at Club Liv pic.twitter.com/sHfBdzO7hX
— KeyMusicHQ2.0 (@keyymusichq) January 30, 2023
Drake has won big on more than just sports betting. In his music career, he has won four Grammys and this year he has a chance to add to that. At the 65th annual award show, Drizzy has been nominated four times. He’s up for Album of the Year: RENAISSANCE; Best Melodic Rap Performance: “WAIT FOR U”; and twice for Best Rap Song: “WAIT FOR U” and “Churchill Downs.”