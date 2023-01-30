Drake had “M’s” on his mind during the AFC Championship Game. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (Jan. 29), the Canadian artist picked up a little over $2 million as his bet successfully cashed.

Harrison Butker secured the bag late in the fourth quarter. With only three seconds remaining on the clock, the 27-year-old kicker successfully made a 45-yard field goal that sealed the deal.

Before the game, the “Wants and Needs” rapper made a $1.1 million wager via Stake, which is an online casino. As a result, he walked away with $2.1 million. Drake celebrated his victory on his Instagram Story by sharing a screenshot of Stake posting his winning ticket with the caption: “Light work.” In the photo, the Grammy winner, who Jim Jones recently crowned the fifth Dipset member, was rocking Cam’ron’s famous pink fur, smiling ear to ear.

This whopping victory for the “One Dance” rapper made up for one of his recent losses. According to Br Betting’s Twitter account, he wagered $85,000 on the San Francisco 49ers to win $1.9 million. Unfortunately, they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday had to be a good day for the 6 God. TMZ reported that he helped DJ Stevie J celebrate his birthday with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at Club LIV in Miami.

Drake on stage with Wayne & 2 Chainz in Miami at Club Liv pic.twitter.com/sHfBdzO7hX — KeyMusicHQ2.0 (@keyymusichq) January 30, 2023

Drake has won big on more than just sports betting. In his music career, he has won four Grammys and this year he has a chance to add to that. At the 65th annual award show, Drizzy has been nominated four times. He’s up for Album of the Year: RENAISSANCE; Best Melodic Rap Performance: “WAIT FOR U”; and twice for Best Rap Song: “WAIT FOR U” and “Churchill Downs.”