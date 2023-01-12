Yesterday (Jan. 11), the Recording Academy announced that Hip Hop icons Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, and Missy Elliott will be honored at their second annual Black Music Collective event during Grammy week next month.

The three Grammy-winning rappers will receive the Global Impact Award alongside music executive Sylvia Rhone for their personal achievements in the music industry. The event is set be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Feb. 2. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s [a] vital part of what we do here at the academy.”

According to the Recording Academy’s website, the Black Music Collective is an advisory group of music industry leaders — including honorary chairs John Legend, Yolanda Adams, Quincy Jones, and Ethiopia Habtemariam — who are looking to find new and emerging opportunities in Black music and identify ways to drive Black representation. It is a hub for power players in Black music, across all genres, all under the GRAMMY roof, bringing together creators and business leaders to set unified goals, align on a shared agenda and build community.

Last year, Legend, MC Lyte, D-Nice, and LVRN — a Black-owned record label that includes artists 6LACK, D.R.A.M., Westside Boogie and Summer Walker — were honored.