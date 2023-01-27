Yesterday (Jan. 26), a man broke into Drake’s multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion, alerting the emcee’s security before being caught and arrested. TMZ first reported that last night, a suspect, who is now in LAPD custody, burglarized Drizzy’s house while he wasn’t there.

The publication said Drake’s security spotted the intruder leaving the premises before calling authorities. He left the scene before the cops arrived, but thanks to a neighborhood search, police found the suspected thief, hours later, walking down the street allegedly carrying some of Drake’s belongings. He was then arrested.

This isn’t the first time someone made their way onto the Canadian artist’s property. TMZ also reported in July of 2022 that a 23-year-old suspect claiming to be Drake’s son was arrested in his LA mansion after employees caught him roaming around the “One Dance” rapper’s pool house.

Also, in March of last year, the Toronto Sun reported that police prevented a woman, who was allegedly armed with a knife, from getting onto the property of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion located in Ontario, Canada. Although it was reported, “The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” police claimed that the female intruder struck a private security officer with a metal pipe.

Prior to that, Drake was a victim of another intruder. That time, an alleged “super stalker” invaded his Hidden Hills estate in 2017. It was reported that the female suspect named Mesha Collins was caught in a room wearing one of Drake’s hoodies with sodas and water bottles from his refrigerator. Collins told police that she had permission to be on the property, and even filed a $4 billion lawsuit against the rapper, accusing Drizzy of defamation and leaking private information about her. The claim was eventually dropped and Drake filed a restraining order issued against Collins.