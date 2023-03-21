As previously reported by REVOLT, today (March 21) has been deemed Trump Tuesday on social media ahead of the former president’s possible arrest. Last week, he used his Truth Social platform to let his followers know he might be taken into custody today for allegedly paying a porn star a hefty amount of hush money in an ongoing case.

While police officers secured barricades in preparation for protests, Twitter secured the memes. “Here’s the video of [Former] President Trump getting arrested,” one person tweeted with a clip of police officers placing a trash can in the back of a squad car. Another shared two very decent photoshopped images of the 76-year-old running away from a mob of cops. “THEY GOT TRUMP,” the message read. A user pointed out what helped them determine it was a phony: “Trump actually [being] able to run is the giveaway that those are Al-generated.”

Another altered image showed two movers inside the White House hanging a portrait of the former president in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs next to other distinguished leaders of our country. A separate post placed President Joe Biden grinning as he took a selfie in front of Trump Tower while the disgraced Republican was escorted away in handcuffs. “We the people want to know: Has Trump been arrested yet? Let’s take our country back!” the tweet read. The post was a direct response to a message the former reality star wrote on Truth Social last week.

“​​With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week… Protest, take our nation back!” Trump demanded of his supporters. For now, he remains a free man. But if and when he is placed in custody, Twitter will be ready.

See the photoshopped posts below.

