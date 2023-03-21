Photo: Scott Olson / Staff via Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, today (March 21) has been deemed Trump Tuesday on social media ahead of the former president’s possible arrest. Last week, he used his Truth Social platform to let his followers know he might be taken into custody today for allegedly paying a porn star a hefty amount of hush money in an ongoing case.

While police officers secured barricades in preparation for protests, Twitter secured the memes. “Here’s the video of [Former] President Trump getting arrested,” one person tweeted with a clip of police officers placing a trash can in the back of a squad car. Another shared two very decent photoshopped images of the 76-year-old running away from a mob of cops. “THEY GOT TRUMP,” the message read. A user pointed out what helped them determine it was a phony: “Trump actually [being] able to run is the giveaway that those are Al-generated.”

Another altered image showed two movers inside the White House hanging a portrait of the former president in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs next to other distinguished leaders of our country. A separate post placed President Joe Biden grinning as he took a selfie in front of Trump Tower while the disgraced Republican was escorted away in handcuffs. “We the people want to know: Has Trump been arrested yet? Let’s take our country back!” the tweet read. The post was a direct response to a message the former reality star wrote on Truth Social last week.

“​​With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week… Protest, take our nation back!” Trump demanded of his supporters. For now, he remains a free man. But if and when he is placed in custody, Twitter will be ready.

See the photoshopped posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Small number of protesters show up in support of Donald Trump ahead of impending indictment

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Small number of protesters show up in support of Donald Trump ahead of impending indictment

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More