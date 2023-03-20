Photo: James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (March 17), Former President Donald Trump used his social media networking site Truth Social to alert his followers of his possible Tuesday (March 21) arrest. Now, officials are preparing for what could be another deadly Jan. 6 situation.

“​​With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on the platform. He created Truth Social after being banned from Twitter. The 76-year-old added, “Protest, take our nation back!” His demands made many remember his words from Jan. 6, 2021 in which statements like “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen” and “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” supposedly caused his supporters to storm the nation’s capitol. The chaos left five people dead.

Today (March 20), The Hill noted that in preparation for tomorrow, steel barricades were placed outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court. New York Police Department trucks carried the cargo and set up perimeters outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s offices in lower Manhattan. On social media, some are worried about what may happen. “‘Tourists’ denigrate the flag, beat the hell out of cops [and] rush the [Capitol] on [Jan. 6]. Trump has called them to violence again on Tuesday (March 21) in response to his possible arrest. It’s going to be a stormy day in America,” one tweet read. While one person warned of “blood running in the streets of New York,” another said, “Buckle up people. It’s about to get ugly!”

His supporters have hailed tomorrow “Trump Tuesday.” Mike Pence, who formerly served as Trump’s vice president, condemned any planned acts of hate. “We respect the right of Americans to let their voice be heard and to express the frustration over what appears to be a politically motivated prosecution of the former president, but we want to send a very clear message that violence will not be tolerated and anyone that would engage in violence would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence said.

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023
