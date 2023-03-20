As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (March 17), Former President Donald Trump used his social media networking site Truth Social to alert his followers of his possible Tuesday (March 21) arrest. Now, officials are preparing for what could be another deadly Jan. 6 situation.

“​​With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on the platform. He created Truth Social after being banned from Twitter. The 76-year-old added, “Protest, take our nation back!” His demands made many remember his words from Jan. 6, 2021 in which statements like “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen” and “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” supposedly caused his supporters to storm the nation’s capitol. The chaos left five people dead.

Steel barricades are being placed in front of the Manhattan court house. Looks like trump is about to get his wall after all.pic.twitter.com/T5bvLp8mHK — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 20, 2023

Today (March 20), The Hill noted that in preparation for tomorrow, steel barricades were placed outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court. New York Police Department trucks carried the cargo and set up perimeters outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s offices in lower Manhattan. On social media, some are worried about what may happen. “‘Tourists’ denigrate the flag, beat the hell out of cops [and] rush the [Capitol] on [Jan. 6]. Trump has called them to violence again on Tuesday (March 21) in response to his possible arrest. It’s going to be a stormy day in America,” one tweet read. While one person warned of “blood running in the streets of New York,” another said, “Buckle up people. It’s about to get ugly!”

His supporters have hailed tomorrow “Trump Tuesday.” Mike Pence, who formerly served as Trump’s vice president, condemned any planned acts of hate. “We respect the right of Americans to let their voice be heard and to express the frustration over what appears to be a politically motivated prosecution of the former president, but we want to send a very clear message that violence will not be tolerated and anyone that would engage in violence would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence said.

See what others are saying below.

Happening NOW—NYPD is setting up barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of Trump arrest. pic.twitter.com/Lbk7yVmM89 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2023

New York is ready to welcome Trump back This went up last night I ❤️ NY 😏 pic.twitter.com/QeNoONoA7O — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) March 19, 2023

New Yorkers showing up en masse for Trump.👊 pic.twitter.com/mH0LPxYEaW — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Edwin07011) March 20, 2023

Trump thugs are threatening to defend him at gunpoint and shoot down police helicopters They’re threatening outright civil war They assaulted 140 Capitol police officers with fire extinguishers and flag poles The GOP doesn’t Back the Blue These MFers ATTACK the Blue — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 20, 2023

THE DEMOCRATS WANT BLOOD RUNNING IN THE STREETS OF NEW YORK! They want the mugshot that will reverberate around the world…Trump will come out the other side of this. Democrats will not. The people are wise to their petty vindictiveness. 👊 pic.twitter.com/5HPSmgtRzA — ❤️‍🔥 Dar ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) March 20, 2023

You mean like they did on Jan 6 “protest”? — Patria (@GutzeitPatty) March 19, 2023

#BREAKING#Trump posts on his social-media platform, Truth Social, that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21. In the same post, Trump calls on his supporters to protest: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" pic.twitter.com/p5kXjExkOE — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) March 18, 2023