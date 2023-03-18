Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Former President Donald Trump has signaled a Hail Mary to his followers as he believes that he will be arrested next week on Tuesday (March 21) in connection to an ongoing investigation. He stands accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money in 2016.

On Thursday (March 16), Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, said news of the Manhattan district attorney’s office request for a meeting with law enforcement agencies ahead of a possible indictment signaled a witch hunt. “President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent; he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most radical left Democrats are making that clear,” he told Fox News Digital.

The disgraced ex-commander-in-chief used his social platform, Truth Social, to address the latest developments in the case on Friday (March 17), where he called the district attorney’s office corrupt and highly political as he claimed the department leaked records to the public of his alleged wrongdoing. “With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” he wrote. In closing, he incited his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”

The businessman-turned-politician is still being investigated for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following his defeat to then-President-elect Joe Biden. As a precaution, New York law enforcement agencies at the state and federal levels are preparing for the worst ahead of Tuesday. According to NBC News, security assessments have taken place at the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump will be present if he is to face any charges. In 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations relating to the payment. Trump has remained insistent that he did not buy Daniels’ silence.

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023
