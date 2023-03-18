Former President Donald Trump has signaled a Hail Mary to his followers as he believes that he will be arrested next week on Tuesday (March 21) in connection to an ongoing investigation. He stands accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money in 2016.

On Thursday (March 16), Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, said news of the Manhattan district attorney’s office request for a meeting with law enforcement agencies ahead of a possible indictment signaled a witch hunt. “President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent; he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most radical left Democrats are making that clear,” he told Fox News Digital.

The disgraced ex-commander-in-chief used his social platform, Truth Social, to address the latest developments in the case on Friday (March 17), where he called the district attorney’s office corrupt and highly political as he claimed the department leaked records to the public of his alleged wrongdoing. “With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” he wrote. In closing, he incited his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”

Trump just posted this on his social media platform. He believes he will be arrested on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/mCBvH0qaPE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 18, 2023

The businessman-turned-politician is still being investigated for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following his defeat to then-President-elect Joe Biden. As a precaution, New York law enforcement agencies at the state and federal levels are preparing for the worst ahead of Tuesday. According to NBC News, security assessments have taken place at the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump will be present if he is to face any charges. In 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations relating to the payment. Trump has remained insistent that he did not buy Daniels’ silence.