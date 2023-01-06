On Sunday (Jan. 1), Skrillex took to social media to announce a new album, which sparked positive responses from many of his electronic peers. Today (Jan. 6), the DJ-producer unveiled a new single from the forthcoming release titled “Way Back,” which features PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. The infectious offering mixes festival-ready vibes with emotionally charged subject matter:

“Coming from the cracks and the crevices, lookin’ for a way back home, bae, I need your lovin’, it’s my medicine, lookin’ for a way back home, today, I really got to know my feelings very well, when someone mentions love, it’s gotta do with you, it’s just a Sunday night, I’m ’round at my address, you need to give me time for me to look my part, it stuck out to me just when you knew who you are, you start to look around the place and then things fall apart…”

In addition to “Way Back,” this week also spawned another dope cut titled “Rumble,” an equally energetic effort alongside Fred again.. and grime legend Flowdan, the latter of whom immediately proved that he hasn’t lost a step from a lyrical standpoint:

“Run for dem life when I step into the jungle, said they wanna group up, they better move up, never gonna win a Royal Rumble, and when I come through, you know what I love do, I send shots for your team and leader, I make a witness decide to vacate, the war’s gettin’ sweet just like a Ribena…”

It’s been eight years since Skrillex liberated his debut LP, Recess, an 11-song offering with a wealth of contributions from Chance The Rapper, Fatman Scoop, Diplo, Ragga Twins, Sam Dew, Kid Harpoon, and more. Since then, the LA star has continued to maintain his position as an EDM frontrunner via notable drops like Show Tracks and Jack Ü. Press play on both “Way Back” and “Rumble” below.