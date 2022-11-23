As previously reported by REVOLT, chaos unfolded inside a Virginia Walmart and left at least seven people dead last night (Nov. 22). According to witness accounts, one of the store’s manager’s entered a break room and began shooting other employees.

“Just left out the break room, manager come in there, started capping people up in there,” a man who claimed to work at the Chesapeake Walmart said on social media. “Started shooting, bro… sadly though, we lost a few of our associates. I don’t know how many. Not ‘gon speak on it,” he continued. In another video posted online, a woman who revealed that she saw everything said, “He went to everybody that was in that motherf**king break room.” She does not appear on camera, but shows off the crime scene from the store’s parking lot. A man asked if she was okay, she responded, “No,” and began sobbing uncontrollably.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

“Chesapeake Police confirm [seven] fatalities, including the shooter, from last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle,” About Chesapeake, a public information account for the city, tweeted this morning (Nov. 23). The gunman was also killed during the attack from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The profile also shared a statement from Mayor Rick West. “I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city. My prayers are with all those affected — the victims, their family, their friends and their co-workers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers,” he said.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his sadness following the Walmart shooting as well. “Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities,” he tweeted. The incident comes just days before the Thanksgiving holiday and roughly a week after three football players from the University of Virginia were shot to death. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 13, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly killed several of his teammates on a bus after returning to the campus from a field trip. Two others were injured and the suspect was taken into custody the following day.

Last night’s attack at Walmart is still under investigation.

See related posts below.

Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022