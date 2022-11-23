A mass shooting that took place last night (Nov. 22) in a Walmart in Chesapeake, VA has left at least seven people dead, officials confirm. According to spokesman Leo Kosinski, police responded to the store less than an hour before it was closing to find both the aforementioned casualties and many more injured. Authorities have also confirmed that the unnamed shooter is among the deceased.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky provided additional details during this morning’s press conference, revealing that the gunman was an employee at the store. Authorities believed that his death was self-inflicted and he acted alone, removing any additional risk to the public. The FBI have also joined in on the ongoing investigation.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West, who did not make an appearance due to testing positive for COVID, provided a statement on the tragic event:

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place last night in our city. My prayers are with all those affected — the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers.”

The incident follows a string of recent mass shootings that have taken place in the United States, including one at an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, CO last weekend. That occurrence involved a suspected 22-year-old who shot and killed five people before being taken down by other attendees in the building. This month also saw a University of Virginia student allegedly open fire on and take the lives of three students in Charlottesville, VA, mere hours away from the site of last night’s tragedy.