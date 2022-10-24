Authorities have confirmed three people have been killed in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis today (Oct. 24). According to NBC News, the shocking situation unfolded around 9 a.m. with the gunman eventually pronounced dead after a standoff with officials.

As a result, a lockdown was issued for the high school and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which is located in the same building. The unidentified suspect is believed to be in his 20s. FBI agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are still on the scene gathering information. Parents were immediately notified when the St. Louis Public School’s official Twitter account sent several messages alerting the community of the danger.

Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown.

The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA.

We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital.

“Police are on-site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter, and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of [two] students injured and on the way to the hospital,” a tweet read. The account added, “Students are still being evacuated from the schools and to safe and secure sites. We will send information on where parents can reunite with students.”

Shortly after, the Twitter account told parents and guardians that their children could be located at Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Ave. Following the shooting, a press conference was held by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to address the horrific event. “While on paper we might have nine victims, eight who were transported and one remained, we have hundreds of others,” Chief Mike Sack shared. “Everyone who survived here is going to take home trauma,” he continued.

Authorities have yet to reveal the names of the victims, but NBC News noted that a woman and a teenage girl were shot and killed at the St. Louis high school. Officials are still working to establish a motive for today’s tragedy.

Students are still being evacuated from the schools and to safe and secure sites. We will send information on where parents can reunite with students. — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) October 24, 2022