This afternoon (July 11), Jayland Walker’s family will hold a press conference. The family is expected to condemn the Akron, Ohio police force and their treatment of protesters. “Jayland Walker’s family is calling for an immediate end to the aggressive, violent tactics being used by the Akron police against protesters,” a statement from the family read, according to Fox 8 Cleveland.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Walker was killed by officers during a traffic stop on June 27. The 25-year-old Black man was shot at over 90 times and at least 60 bullets hit him. In one protest following the tragic event, police are seen on video striking protesters. The father of Jacob Blake is believed to be one of the people attacked by law enforcement. Today’s press conference is set for 2:30 p.m. local time. Walker’s family will also discuss new details for his funeral service. The service will be at St. Ashworth Temple, Church of God in Christ in Akron.

Today, the Akron Police Department will reportedly begin holding daily briefings regarding Walker’s case. Police Chief Steve Mylett will give the update around 11 a.m. local time. The city also intends to start a website for incidents and public safety information. Last week, Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police shared a statement saying they believed their actions that led to Walker’s death were justified.

“We believe the independent investigation will justify the officers’ actions, including the number of shots fired. The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocols and officers’ training. The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker’s family and joins them in calling for peace in our community. We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgment until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes,” the statement read. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.