On Saturday (Oct. 22), 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two maternity ward nurses in a Dallas hospital. Authorities say the suspect was at the facility for the birth of his girlfriend’s child.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department responded to calls regarding an active shooter around 11 a.m. at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to CNN. After being taken into custody and treated at a different hospital, Hernandez was charged with capital murder. At the time of the shooting, the suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor for a robbery. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice signed off on him being able to attend the birth of the child.

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

Local news station WFAA shared details from police reports, stating Hernandez was “acting strangely” just before the deadly rampage. He accused his girlfriend of cheating on him, which caused him to become upset. According to a warrant, the suspect began searching the hospital room for his girlfriend’s alleged lover before hitting her in the head several times with a gun.

Next, Hernandez sat down in the room and informed his girlfriend that they were “both going to die today.” He added, “Whoever comes in this room is going to die with us.” A hospital nurse entered the room to check on the expecting mother and was immediately shot and killed by the gunman. Records state that a nearby Methodist Hospital System police officer and nurse heard the gunshots from the hallway and hurried to the room to help. That’s when the second nurse was fatally shot. The officer avoided being struck and returned fire, hitting Hernandez in his leg.

Later that day, the Methodist Health System released a statement saying in part, “The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members…Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also shared his thoughts about the hospital shooting on Twitter: “We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals. Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events. We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation. This is a tragedy and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”