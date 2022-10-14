Five people are dead and two were left wounded after a mass shooting near the Neuse River Greenway in Raleigh, North Carolina took place yesterday (Oct. 13). A minor, who was named as the suspect, was taken to a nearby hospital for unspecified injuries.

One of the victims was an off-duty cop and a ​​K-9 officer was also wounded. During a news conference last night, Raleigh police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said a victim was hospitalized and in critical condition. While the identity of the shooter has not been released, Borneo told media he was a white male. The shooting began a little after 5 p.m. in the Hedingham neighborhood. Police searched the area for hours before locating the suspect around 8 p.m.

Another mass shooting in the US. Another young, white male wearing military gear. Another chapter in the long book of toxic masculinity and guns. #Raleigh https://t.co/q7rHfGds86 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) October 14, 2022

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin informed reporters that the minor was “contained” in a home not far from where the shooting took place. “Today has been a very difficult day in our city. We pray that something like this will never happen here. It did,” she said. The mayor spoke about gun violence, adding, “We have work to do, but there are too many victims. We have to wake up. I don’t want other mayors standing here at the podium with their hearts breaking because people in their community died today, needlessly and tragically.”

While addressing the media, the mayor was joined by Gov. Roy Cooper. He shared, “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.” Both officials praised the police department’s efforts for rushing toward “an active shooter who was ready to kill people.”

Borneo remembered the off-duty cop who was killed during the tragedy. “For the Raleigh Police Department, every officer is a brother or sister, so when we lose one of our own, it is a tragic, heartbreaking day for all of us.”