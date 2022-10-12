Update: Taking to social media this afternoon (Oct. 12), Brandy spoke out about her health and shocking reports that she was hospitalized this week due to a seizure. “To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way,” she began. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

See her Instagram Story below. We’re keeping the icon in our prayers at this time.

Original Story: Today (Oct. 12), news broke that legendary R&B songstress Brandy reportedly suffered a seizure. The incident happened yesterday (Oct. 11) around noon while the singer was at her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

First responders were called to her residence and transported the singer to a local hospital. Reports say Brandy remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. At this time, it is unclear if she had pre-existing health issues that led to the medical scare. “According to TMZ, Brandy is currently recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after having a seizure. Brandy was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night by EMS, but she is anticipated to make a full recovery. We send her love and healing during this time,” a tweet read.

According to TMZ, Brandy is currently recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after having a seizure. Brandy was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night by EMS, but she is anticipated to make a full recovery. We send her love and healing during this time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rV8F0TxPhs — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 12, 2022

Well wishes from fans began to flood social media. “The news about Brandy is so unsettling. Hope she recovers soon,” one post said. Another fan wrote, “Why do I feel like this news about Brandy is like hearing my sister is in the hospital? Not I’m in tears. Y’all pray for Brandy, please.” At this time, there has been no official statement from the entertainer.

Less than a week ago, Brandy shared an old photo of herself with her younger brother Ray J and captioned it “Need you bro” with prayer hand emojis. He recently sent out a cryptic message claiming that “if it wasn’t for [his] kids, [he] would jump off and die.” His caption was accompanied by a video of him standing near a body of water. Since posting the now-deleted message, his Instagram has been scrubbed of all images and his bio reads, “OFFLINE.”

Fans are now sending love and encouraging messages to both of them. “Praying for the Norwood family in general. Between Ray J’s mental health and Brandy’s physical health…that’s a lot,” one person wrote. Another tweeted, “Not only [do] I pray for Ray J and Brandy but I pray for Sy’Rai (Brandy’s daughter), too. I know she needs it for sure because I know this is rough for her.”

See related tweets below.

Brandy Is In Recovery After Suffering A Seizure In L.A. Prayers Up 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Oqsamw4PYw — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 12, 2022

TMZ is reporting that Brandy was hospitalized yesterday with a possible seizure. She’s still in the hospital and her family is by her side. #brandy pic.twitter.com/Sw0Zh0AD28 — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) October 12, 2022

Why do I feel like this news about brandy is like hearing my sister is in the hospital. Not I’m in tears 🥺😥 y’all pray for brandy please 😭 — Mercury’s bby ✨ (@darbieworld) October 12, 2022

Ray J contemplating suicide and now Brandy suffering a seizure the Norwood family going through it. lets hope with God help they will bounce back. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qGRQpWMBED — Drillie Ocean 🌊 (@OceanLoot) October 12, 2022

American Singer BRANDY Hospitalized After Possibly Suffering Seizure At Her Los Angeles Home Exactly Five Days After She Made Post Of Her Younger Self And Her Brother Ray J On Instagram With The Caption:

“Need You Bro RAY J” Eardrum Entertainment…..

Rhythm To Your Vision.

🎧🎧 pic.twitter.com/X9dwLULp8B — Eardrum Entertainment (@Eardrum_ent) October 12, 2022

Praying for the Norwood Family in general. Between Ray J’s mental health and Brandy’s physical health…that’s a lot ☹️ — Rudy (@KxngRudy) October 12, 2022

Not only I pray for Ray J and Brandy but I pray for Syrai too. I know she needs it for sure because I know this is rough for her. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kemani Brown (@kbrown_boss22) October 12, 2022