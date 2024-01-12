Today (Jan. 12), Kid Cudi returned with his ninth studio LP, INSANO, which consists of 21 cuts and was led by the Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams-assisted “AT THE PARTY.” DJ Drama, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne and Young Thug also make appearances.

As REVOLT previously reported, Cudi took to Twitter in October 2023 to speak on the album — which was initially intended to contain more than 40 songs — and what fans could expect on the genre-bending body of work.

“I am positive this album will have everything you need from me — the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live your life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it,” the Cleveland star wrote to his fans. “I got a chance to work with some really dope producers I’ve never worked with before. We got [Dot Da Genius], of course, but pretty much outside of him and a couple other cats, it’s all new energy, which allowed me to go to new places and revisit some old vibes too.”

INSANO follows 2022’s Entergalactic, a well-received drop that accompanied an animated film of the same name. Originally announced as a series, the Netflix special starred Cudi in a love story with a well-rounded cast that included the likes of Jessica Williams, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla Sign, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Keith David, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin and 070 Shake.

Outside of music, Cudi is also currently writing a graphic novel titled “Moon Man,” a sci-fi offering that’s centered around fictional astronaut Ramon Townsend and his adventures in space. “This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved,” the rapper said about his literary adventure. “I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you’ve read before.”

In the meantime, you can enjoy INSANO below.