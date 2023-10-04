Kid Cudi is upping the ante with his delayed LP, INSANO. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Ohio rapper took to Twitter to give fans the lowdown on the project. “There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe[s]. [You’re] welcome. 2024, the takeover begins,” he tweeted.

Another post read, “I am positive this album will have everything [you] need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live [your] life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that I’m sure [you] all will love.”

Elsewhere, Cudi teased what fans could expect in terms of production and collaborations. He wrote, “I got a chance to work [with] some really dope producers I’ve never worked with before. We got Dot [da Genius], of course, but pretty much outside of him and a couple [of] other cats, it’s all new energy, which allowed me to go to new places and revisit some old vibes too.”

Initially slated for a Sept. 15 release, the “Day ‘N’ Nite” artist pushed the LP to Jan. 24, 2024. He dropped two new songs via SoundCloud as a make-good titled “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.”

“Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good. I have to push INSANO back ‘til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up, and I give y’all the best version of myself,” he explained for the delay. “These songs are some of my favorites on the album, and I really think you’ll dig ‘em. I’m sorry for the delay, everybody, but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all!”

In September, Cudi revealed that he got a new tattoo inspired by KAWS. He posted a black-and-white image of his hand held against his mouth and face.