Kid Cudi is not tripping over his name being noticeably absent from this year’s list of Grammy nominees.

Instead, the multihyphenate talent is laser-focused on furthering his acting career. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), the Man on the Moon: The End of the Day artist told his fans he was unbothered by his lack of nominations. In fact, he said that it is not a new trend for his work to be slept on by award shows.

“Music award shows have been virtually ignoring me for over 10 years,” he claimed. Cudi’s tweet went on to say, “I see people upset that I didn’t get a nomination, but it’s ok, y’all. The acting world will be kinder to me. I’m already winning awards for Entergalactic and when Emmy season comes around, we’ll see what time it is.”

He followed up with a second tweet that read, “The music was a huge part of Entergalactic, and people wouldn’t be raving about the event if the music wasn’t on the level. So don’t even trip y’all. I know this album was beautiful, I know I gave it my all, and I know what I did with Netflix is something that changes the game.”

On Sept. 30, Cudi released his 10th studio album, Entergalactic, along with an animated Netflix special of the same name. At the time, the innovative creator said the 15-track record would likely be his last, but he soon backtracked and told fans he had one more EP in him.

“I’m doing 1 more album and then I’m done with my deal and not sure what Imma do after that, but yea, 1 more. Won’t be next year. Keep you posted,” he told fans.

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, has a catalog of hits that include tracks such as, “Day ’n’ Nite,” “The Scotts,” “Mr. Rager,” and collaborations with other artists. In the past, he has been nominated for five Grammys; his only victory occurred in 2011 when he won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his appearance on Kayne West’s record “All Of The Lights.”

