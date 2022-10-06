Kid Cudi took the plunge and exceeded all 10 hot sauces on Thursday’s (Oct. 6) episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” with host Sean Evans. During the spicy conversation, the entertainer talked about working with his friend Virgil Abloh on his Netflix series, “Entergalactic.”

“Well, it was really like I put it all on [Abloh,] you know? I really went in on this, knowing that I wanted the characters to be fresh. I didn’t want it to be like a typical animated show where you see one character wearing the same thing every episode. Virgil came through and just put his magic sauce on it and just made a wardrobe for every character that matched their personality,” he said.

He continued, “I was so happy, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This was like the best idea that I could ever come up with. We could have been in this and made some really s**tty clothing. But I have the illest, freshest motherf**ker alive doing this s**t for me.’ And it was just the illest, man. I love him to death for that.”

Later in the interview, Cudi talked about walking in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show as the artistic director in 2018.

“It just didn’t feel real,” the 38-year-old artist said. “The whole thing was — like a dream. And I was soaking it up so much that I was walking really slow on the runway. So like you can’t see in this picture. There’s like all of [these] people stacked up behind me. That’s why this person has this good a** photo ’cause like 20 feet [between the other dude in front and me.] But I was really high, and I was just soaking it up, man. I was like, ‘This is a beautiful moment.’ So, yeah.”

Abloh passed away last November after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. He was 41.

You can watch Kid Cudi’s full “Hot Ones” interview down below: