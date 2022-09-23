It has been almost a year since Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, passed away. And there have been many memories and stories shared from those closest to him, including rapper Fat Joe. According to the Bronx MC, Abloh contacted him just days before he died to collaborate with Terror Squad.

“Virgil [Abloh] contacted me two days before he passed away,” he said. “And he wanted to do a TS x Off-White Air Force 1. Virgil wanted to design it. [As] you said, me, Bobbito, [DJ Clark Kent] were the first ones — you could add Mayor to that. He wanted to do it, but unfortunately, he passed away two days later.”

Abloh passed away in Chicago on Nov. 28, 2021 following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Last week, Fat Joe made headlines after the tragic passing of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The Terror Squad leader called out the alleged gunmen, saying: “I’m not against them robbing him. Caught ’em, rob em. Why you gotta kill him? And that’s what bothers me,” he said.

Joe appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show “Hell of a Week” and shared that Rock supported Black businesses and he thought his death was senseless. “The young brother was supporting Black-owned businesses, going to Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and his kid,” Joe expressed. “And so we got all these deflections of, ‘Oh, but his wife posted the chicken? Oh, he’s not supposed to wear jewelry?’ How about we not supposed to kill each other?”

In addition, he mentioned a tip for artists visiting Los Angeles: “So, my thing is, when you go to L.A., they got a rule called ‘check in’ or something, right? Why don’t the check-ins check in ahead of time? You know when you go [to] your hotel, the key’s already ready?” Joe suggested.

You can watch both videos of Fat Joe speaking about Abloh and PnB Rock down below:

Virgil Abloh called Fat Joe two days before his death to do Terror Squad Off-White collab 🙏 https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg Via: @Complex pic.twitter.com/TXmA9qSQOD — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 22, 2022