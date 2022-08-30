Harlem’s Fashion Row, a New York-based fashion organization, announced on Saturday (Aug. 29) its partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) for its 15th anniversary fashion show and awards on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

The annual showcase of Black-owned brands at Harlem’s Fashion Row will include an award created in honor of Virgil Abloh this year. According to the organization, the award “celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation.”

Actress and producer Issa Rae has been named the inaugural recipient of the honor and will be presented with the award by Virgil’s widow, Shannon Abloh. Other recipients expected to receive an award include fashion writer Robin Givhan, who is writing a book about the late designer; womenswear designer Sergio Hudson, stylist Ade Samuel, and music legend Janet Jackson, who will be awarded ICON of the Year award.

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s CEO and founder, Brandice Daniel, stated in a press release, “African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum.”

She added, “We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley, and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor, and pull strength from our past.”

“As LVMH looks to the future of our Group and Maisons through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, we are thrilled to partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row on their 15th-anniversary celebration and to cast a spotlight on the cultural richness and creativity of the Harlem community,” added Anish Melwani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc.