Angela Bassett and Kid Cudi have been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) by The Critics Choice Association, 15 accomplished musicians, actors, producers, and more are set to be recognized in various categories.

Bassett will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, and the Cleveland rapper will receive the Groundbreaker Award for his Netflix series, “Entergalactic.”

Other recipients include actors Quinta Brunson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Nicco Annan, Danielle Deadwyler, Ayo Edebiri, Quincy Isaiah, Jonathan Majors and the cast of the ABC sitcom “The Wonder Years”; directors Elegance Bratton, Nikyatu Jusu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and; music mogul Berry Gordy.

Celebrating 5 Years of #BlackExcellence ⭐️👏🏾

We are thrilled to announce the honorees for our 5th Annual #CriticsChoice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television 🎬🎉

The Celebration will take place on Dec 5th 2022 @CenturyPlazaLA

Congrats #CelebrateBlackCinema honorees👏🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dfPObMsVnw — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) November 2, 2022

In a statement, Joey Berlin, CCA CEO, said: “The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years. We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

“It has truly been a year to celebrate,” noted CCA board member Shawn Edwards, executive producer of the event. “The unprecedented amount of content about the Black experience on film and television made it very difficult to choose our honorees for this milestone year. And our special Icon Award honoree, Berry Gordy, pushed open a heavy door during the ’70s and ’80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers.”

Kid Cudi reacted to his new award on Twitter on Wednesday, tweeting: “This is such an honor. I never win anything. [I] can’t wait to celebrate with all the awesome legends in December.”

This is such an honor I never win anything 😭😭😭 cant wait to celebrate w all the awesome legends in Dec https://t.co/cLb2osHiPP — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 2, 2022

The fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be hosted by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. KTLA will broadcast the event in January, and Nexstar stations will re-air it throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.