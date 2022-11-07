Kid Cudi confirmed that the era of his rap moniker is coming to an end on Sunday (Nov. 6).

Following the release of his 10th studio album coinciding with his Netflix animated series, “Entergalactic,” the 38-year-old shared that he has one more EP left under his contract with Republic records. “I’m doing [one] more album, and then I’m done [with] my deal and not sure what I’ma do after that. But yeah, [one] more. [It] won’t be [out] next year. [I will] keep you posted.”

The multihyphenate artist followed with another tweet revealing he planned to release the teaser as singles to hold fans over. “This is for all my fans that have been riding with me for so long. This will be all-new music. The songs I’ve teased I’ll probably put out as singles here and there to hold you over,” he wrote.

During an appearance on Apple Music’s ‎”The Zane Lowe Show,” Cudi told Lowe he was ready to take a step away from music. “I do not see me never making music. I’ll always f**k around in the studio or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.” He continued, “I really want to spend more time with my daughter. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been kicking in a lot lately, and I’ve been having more time, and it’s good, she’s growing up, [and] our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”

On Saturday (Nov. 5), Cudi — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — gave a peek into what he has planned for 2023 — two new movies. “I’m writing [two] movies right now. One horror/thriller and another Black rom-com,” he tweeted. “Both live action. I’ve been so inspired. My mind is racing with ideas. The creative madness overflowing from my brain. I love this feeling.” While responding to a fan, he revealed plans to start shooting next year, tweeting: “Hopin’ to shoot at least one of them next year. I’ll keep you posted, homie.”

You can check out Cudi’s tweets confirming his last album and his new movies down below:

