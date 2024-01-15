On Jan. 26, Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade will unveil All Is Yellow, a compilation led by Lil Durk and Kid Cudi’s “Guitar In My Room,” Juice WRLD and Cordae’s “Doomsday” and Jack Harlow and Dave’s “Stop Giving Me Advice.” On Saturday (Jan. 13), fans were able to take a look at the project’s full tracklisting, which confirmed additional appearances from Eminem, Juicy J, Swae Lee, G Herbo, SahBabii, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

In addition to the tracklist, a new visual for “Fallout” was unveiled, serving as the final single from All Is Yellow and featuring Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Badass. The genre-bending offering began with Dapperton’s melodic lines about experiencing love in the moment.

“Back in my arms once again/ I’m praying and hoping for touchdown/ You said that you needed a friend/ To cover up all the tough spots/Death from the moment we met/ Was laughing, a 10-minute warning/ After we make our amends/ Let’s fall back in love in the fallout shelter/ Go ahead and play with my money, my money/ Baby, it’s so f**kin’ funny to me, I get off/ On the thought of you and me in the end…”