Come January 2024, Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade will unveil a compilation titled All is Yellow, which to date is led by Juice WRLD and Cordae‘s “Doomsday,” Lil Durk and Kid Cudi’s “Guitar In My Room” and Lil Tracy, Corbin and Black Kray’s “Hello There.”

Today (Dec. 8), fans are able to check out another single from said project titled “Stop Giving Me Advice,” which sees Louisville phenomenon Jack Harlow teaming up with London frontrunner Dave. As the title suggests, the Hollywood Cole, Rascal, Daz, Matthew Tavares and Angel López-produced track sees the two letting listeners know that, unless they’ve matched their success, they can leave their two cents at home.

“All this unsolicited advice from the guys gettin’ booked for a quarter of my price / All this red carpet s**t, brand partnerships, I must’ve let y’all forget that boy nice / No Sprite, but life givin’ me lemons with the limelight / It’s fine, victory’s mine / I lost the desire for bein’ intimate at the end of my nights / I can do that at the end of my life…”

The Bennett-directed video for “Stop Giving Me Advice” brings viewers to the United Kingdom, where Harlow and Dave exist in a black, white and yellow world. The well-suited artists deliver their rhymes from different locations, including an open field and the back seat of a black cab.