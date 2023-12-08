Come January 2024, Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade will unveil a compilation titled All is Yellow, which to date is led by Juice WRLD and Cordae‘s “Doomsday,” Lil Durk and Kid Cudi’s “Guitar In My Room” and Lil Tracy, Corbin and Black Kray’s “Hello There.”
Today (Dec. 8), fans are able to check out another single from said project titled “Stop Giving Me Advice,” which sees Louisville phenomenon Jack Harlow teaming up with London frontrunner Dave. As the title suggests, the Hollywood Cole, Rascal, Daz, Matthew Tavares and Angel López-produced track sees the two letting listeners know that, unless they’ve matched their success, they can leave their two cents at home.
“All this unsolicited advice from the guys gettin’ booked for a quarter of my price / All this red carpet s**t, brand partnerships, I must’ve let y’all forget that boy nice / No Sprite, but life givin’ me lemons with the limelight / It’s fine, victory’s mine / I lost the desire for bein’ intimate at the end of my nights / I can do that at the end of my life…”
The Bennett-directed video for “Stop Giving Me Advice” brings viewers to the United Kingdom, where Harlow and Dave exist in a black, white and yellow world. The well-suited artists deliver their rhymes from different locations, including an open field and the back seat of a black cab.
In an interview with “Kids Take Over,” Bennett stressed how All is Yellow isn’t centered around getting the biggest names on wax. “I was at a sandwich shop a few weeks ago, and this kid came up to me and he was asking about the album, and he went through this list of artists,” the Chicago videographer recalled. “It felt so good to say, ‘No, none of those people are on it.’ I don’t have the best relationships with those people where we can work on a really creative level. I don’t want to force something that doesn’t make sense.”
Press play on “Stop Giving Me Advice” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Danny Brown announces 2024 North American tour dates
Lil Wayne's 15 best guest verses
Nicki Minaj unveils 'Pink Friday 2' album
Kenny Mason delivers 'HIGHWAY 9' EP
Dave East and Jadakiss link up for "Weirdos" visual
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Dr. Jaqueline Echols' mission to cure environmental racism
The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!