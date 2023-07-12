On Tuesday (July 11), TMZ reported that Naomi Osaka and Cordae welcomed a baby girl into the world. The announcement was said to have been made by the Maryland rapper during his appearance at Canada’s Calgary Stampede festival on Saturday (July 8).

As previously reported by REVOLT, Osaka revealed her pregnancy back in January with an image of a sonogram and a heartfelt message to her supporters. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted… Everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” the tennis star said on Instagram. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom’… 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one, ’cause I’ll be at [the ATX Open in 2024].”

In 2021, Cordae and Osaka opened up about each other for GQ‘s “Modern Lovers” feature. “We were on FaceTime trying to find each other because the arena was so big,” Osaka explained about the first moments of their relationship. “And I just remember seeing that there were so many people who wanted to take a picture with him. And I just thought it was really cool how friendly and welcoming he was with everyone.”

As far as being in the public eye together, Cordae added, “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”