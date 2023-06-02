Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka and Cordae! Today (June 2), the soon-to-be parents shared the news via social media that they have a little girl on the way!

Osaka kept it short and sweet in a series of photos posted to her Instagram account this morning. The 25-year-old tennis star casually stood in front of a display sign, decorated with balloons, and a mushroom and butterfly sculpture, in what appeared to be photos from a gender reveal or baby shower. “A little princess is on the way,” the signage read. The Japanese talent tagged Cordae kissing her growing belly in the post, which only contained several emojis as the caption.

Cordae also shared his excitement by reposting the photo of the smooch to his Instagram Story, adding, “[Hashtag] Girl Dad.” The famous couple began dating in 2019, and in January, announced they were pregnant with their first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the athlete captioned a post showing off a hospital ultrasound earlier this year. “I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted. Every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka said in a second slide.

In March, Osaka chatted with Harper’s Bazaar about the importance of having a stress-free pregnancy: “I have been very fortunate to have a relatively easy pregnancy. I still enjoy listening to music and playing video games as a way to relax. Meditation has been extremely helpful for my anxiety. At first, it was intimidating, but when I started to practice meditating every morning, even just for five minutes, it became something I really looked forward to. I was able to create and help lead a meditation with Modern Health for adults and now for kids. I am really proud of them.”