On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Naomi Osaka took to her social media account to announce that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the 25-year-old tennis player captioned an Instagram post that showed a picture of her sonogram and a small note to her fans. The note read, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted; everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” the four-time Grand Slam champion added. She mentioned that she will return to tennis at the Australia Open in 2024. “I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one [because] I’ll be at Austin 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Osaka concluded, “Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

TMZ Sports confirmed that her longtime boyfriend Cordae is the father of their unborn child. Osaka went public about her relationship with the “Chronicles” rapper in 2019. That was the same year she topped the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.