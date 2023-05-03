On Tuesday (May 2), Cordae decided to surprise his fans with a new visual for “The Water (Freestyle),” which sees him on a stream of consciousness about his life and career.

“I ain’t tryna be 50 and full of regrets, swim in a pool of success, drowning in tears, facing my fears, still wonder what’s next, image I gotta protect, Puma gon’ send me the check, how much a dollar cost if you gotta trade in your respect? Watching my words ever so careful in interviews, public buck breaking n**gas, sad that y’all get amused, modern day lynching just for a contract extension, well aware that this rap s**t don’t come with a pension, and to be honest, I’m not rich enough to state my opinions, but does that make me a minion?”

The matching clip comes courtesy of Simon David and shows Cordae enjoying his time in Tokyo, Japan. Viewers can catch the DMV talent taking a ride through the city, working out in a gym, and delivering his rhymes from a subway stairwell.

It’s been more than a year since Cordae liberated his sophomore studio LP, From a Birds Eye View, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, and more. The project both peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and landed on several album charts around the world. Since then, the Hi Level representer released a two-track EP (Unacceptable) and well-received singles like “Multi-Platinum,” “CHECKMATE” with Hit-Boy, “Feel It In The Air,” and “Two Tens” with Anderson .Paak. He also contributed to dope cuts from his peers, including Morray’s “Still Here,” Dougie B’s “Spinnin,” Eric Bellinger’s “Curious,” and late rapper Lil Keed’s “Lost My Trust.” Press play on “The Water (Freestyle)” below.