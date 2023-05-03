Photo: Screenshot from Cordae’s “The Water (Freestyle)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

On Tuesday (May 2), Cordae decided to surprise his fans with a new visual for “The Water (Freestyle),” which sees him on a stream of consciousness about his life and career.

“I ain’t tryna be 50 and full of regrets, swim in a pool of success, drowning in tears, facing my fears, still wonder what’s next, image I gotta protect, Puma gon’ send me the check, how much a dollar cost if you gotta trade in your respect? Watching my words ever so careful in interviews, public buck breaking n**gas, sad that y’all get amused, modern day lynching just for a contract extension, well aware that this rap s**t don’t come with a pension, and to be honest, I’m not rich enough to state my opinions, but does that make me a minion?”

The matching clip comes courtesy of Simon David and shows Cordae enjoying his time in Tokyo, Japan. Viewers can catch the DMV talent taking a ride through the city, working out in a gym, and delivering his rhymes from a subway stairwell.

It’s been more than a year since Cordae liberated his sophomore studio LP, From a Birds Eye View, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, and more. The project both peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and landed on several album charts around the world. Since then, the Hi Level representer released a two-track EP (Unacceptable) and well-received singles like “Multi-Platinum,” “CHECKMATE” with Hit-Boy, “Feel It In The Air,” and “Two Tens” with Anderson .Paak. He also contributed to dope cuts from his peers, including Morray’s “Still Here,” Dougie B’s “Spinnin,” Eric Bellinger’s “Curious,” and late rapper Lil Keed’s “Lost My Trust.” Press play on “The Water (Freestyle)” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Rich The Kid connects with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch for "Still Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cordae
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Rich The Kid connects with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch for "Still Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
View More