On Tuesday (May 2), Cordae decided to surprise his fans with a new visual for “The Water (Freestyle),” which sees him on a stream of consciousness about his life and career.
“I ain’t tryna be 50 and full of regrets, swim in a pool of success, drowning in tears, facing my fears, still wonder what’s next, image I gotta protect, Puma gon’ send me the check, how much a dollar cost if you gotta trade in your respect? Watching my words ever so careful in interviews, public buck breaking n**gas, sad that y’all get amused, modern day lynching just for a contract extension, well aware that this rap s**t don’t come with a pension, and to be honest, I’m not rich enough to state my opinions, but does that make me a minion?”
The matching clip comes courtesy of Simon David and shows Cordae enjoying his time in Tokyo, Japan. Viewers can catch the DMV talent taking a ride through the city, working out in a gym, and delivering his rhymes from a subway stairwell.
It’s been more than a year since Cordae liberated his sophomore studio LP, From a Birds Eye View, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, and more. The project both peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and landed on several album charts around the world. Since then, the Hi Level representer released a two-track EP (Unacceptable) and well-received singles like “Multi-Platinum,” “CHECKMATE” with Hit-Boy, “Feel It In The Air,” and “Two Tens” with Anderson .Paak. He also contributed to dope cuts from his peers, including Morray’s “Still Here,” Dougie B’s “Spinnin,” Eric Bellinger’s “Curious,” and late rapper Lil Keed’s “Lost My Trust.” Press play on “The Water (Freestyle)” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!