Photo: Screenshot from Machine Gun Kelly’s “Doja (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Today (April 26), Machine Gun Kelly has decided to surprise fans with a brand new freestyle, and he tapped in with Cordae to help him bring it to life. In a backyard cypher-style clip, the two rappers show off their wordplay over Central Cee’s “Doja.” On the track, MGK kicks things off as he puts his own unique twist on the viral beat:

“How can I be homosapian? I’m high as an alien, both of my lungs are in training/ I’m burning pounds, but not inside a gymnasium, whis off the cranium, this is a nuclear weapon, my bars are uranium (Ah), I’m spittin’ fire/ This must be ‘House of the Dragons,’ I’m a Targaryen, I don’t deal with p**sies, I’m not a veterinarian (Nah), but I might educate and slap a p**sy boy like a disciplinarian (Woo)/ I got a lotta skater homies that’ll hit a ramp and do a varial”

Machine Gun Kelly dropped off his most recent project, mainstream sellout, in March 2022. The 16-track offering tapped in with Young Thug, Gunna, Landon Barker, Lil Wayne, and others for assists. Three months after, he provided a deluxe upgrade with six new cuts, including live renditions of “papercuts” and “maybe.”

Back in January 2022, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP, From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.” Outside of his own releases, he provided some recent guest verses on tracks like “Only Fan” by Bazzi, “Spinnin” by B-Lovee, and more.

Be sure to press play on Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae’s brand new “Doja (Freestyle)” down below.

