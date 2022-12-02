Back in September, Cordae blessed his fans with Unacceptable, a two-song EP that consisted of the title track and “So With That.” Shortly afterward, he shared the latter song’s official Baby Boy-inspired music video directed and edited by Josh Forman.

Today (Dec. 2), the Raleigh-born rapper returns with “Feel It In The Air,” a reflective new drop that sees him addressing several topics, including his label situation, losing friends, and mental health. In the accompanying visual, he visits his childhood home in Maryland and reminisces about the times he had there. On the song, Cordae spits over the iconic beat by Heavy D:

“F**k this industry I’m currently a part of, everybody is fake, ulterior motives, they’ll lie in your face/ I seen friends turn to enemies, become distant memories, everybody’s janky, they just not who they pretend to be (Nah), I’m tryna find my way out this production deal/ Stupid me, young and dumb, I thought the love was real, man, I don’t even go outside without touchin’ steel/ One bad decision and I can gеt my muffin peeled, I know a couple n***as probably had they glassеs filled”

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP, From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.” Outside of his own releases, he provided some recent guest verses on tracks like “Only Fan” by Bazzi, “Spinnin” by B-Lovee, and more.

Be sure to press play on Cordae’s brand new “Feel It In The Air” music video down below.