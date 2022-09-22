Earlier this month, Cordae returned with his most recent offering, a brand new single titled “Checkmate.” The track boasted production by the legendary Hit-Boy and is featured on the official soundtrack for Madden 23. Today (Sept. 22), the pair circled back to present the official accompanying music video. In the clip, they link up for a studio session as Cordae spits some bars about his life journey:

It felt like yesterday I was just driving my grandma’s Chevrolet, from South Carolina to Maryland, I take the jet today/ I’m still on the come up, I’m still building my resume, I still got a lot to prove but still I’m heavy weight/ I still gotta watch my moves, they try to defamate my character but I won’t let ’em, it’s always checkmate/

The Raleigh-born rapper also recently blessed his fans with a two-song EP titled Unacceptable at the top of this month, which consisted of the title track and “So With That.” Shortly afterwards, he shared the latter song’s official Baby Boy-inspired music video directed and edited by Josh Forman.

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Hit-Boy is set to unveil his fall project later this year. The esteemed producer already dropped off a few strong previews from the body of work like “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison, “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy, and “Fireproof.” He has also been behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman.

Be sure to press play on Cordae and Hit-Boy’s brand new “Checkmate” music video down below.