Back in January, Cordae liberated his sophomore LP From a Birds Eye View, a 14-track offering with additional features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Ant Clemons. Since then, the DMV talent delivered a loose cut, “Multi-Platinum,” and a notable verse on Morray’s most recent single “Still Here.”

Today (Aug. 11), Cordae decided to bless his fans with a two-song EP titled Unacceptable, which consists of a booming title track and the more laid-back “So With That.” Produced by ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke, “Unacceptable” sees Cordae reaffirming his position as one of the realest in the rap game, much in part thanks to his upbringing:

“Take one look at me, n**ga, we gettin’ revenue, but you put money over loyalty, unacceptable, used to have to throw hands right after school, was born a real n**ga, that’s my greatest attribute, all the s**t that we been through, act like you never knew, feelin’ like my life on the line, s**t, I could never lose, you see how we walk by faith, this s**t incredible, watch how them Ms get on your schedule…”

“So With That” takes a different approach, with Cordae pouring his heart out to an unnamed love interest that he appears to have hurt:

“Seen that look in your eyes, something I wouldn’t advise, she was with me while I was workin’ and cookin’ them pies, I showed her I was insecure, she mistook it for pride, and I’ll admit, I f**ked them girls, I shouldn’t have lied, why you countin’ my flaws? Screams is drowned in the walls, and when I needed extra cash, you was down to withdraw, you even let me drive your car while you was at work…”

Check out Cordae‘s Unacceptable EP below.