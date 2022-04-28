Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Yesterday (April 27), the NC-to-DMV star dropped off a new visual from the album for “C Carter,” a Daoud and Hollywood Cole-produced number that sees him reflecting on his current success, as well as what it took for him to get there:

“I used to dream about a new Hummer, back when G.O.O.D. Music dropped Cruel Summer, back when niggas wondered if I’d do numbers, check the stats, boy, a nigga doing huge numbеrs, got this dime piece suckin’ on my cucumbеr, I ain’t doin’ too bad for a newcomer, this life shit gave me scars with a bruise under, hm, certain shit will make you wonder, but that’s a part of the game we call life, love is hard to attain, my lil’ brother drive a Jeep and I just bought him a chain…”

Directed by SEVENEIGHT, the accompanying clip begins with Cordae playing as an individual that’s reminiscent of Martin Lawrence‘s iconic “Jerome” character — much of the video sees said individual spending his time hating on Cordae and his music. Meanwhile, the star of the show delivers his rhymes in a barbershop before enjoying some time at a bowling alley with his crew. Comedians Bigg Jah and Watts Homie Quan also make cameo appearances in the video.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cordae spoke on his real life detractors during a sit-down with Big Boy:

“Obviously, I’m not where Kanye [West] was when he made 808s and Heartbreak, like, success-wise. But he was like, ‘I got so much confidence in the music that I make that if you don’t like my music, you just got poor taste.'”

Press play on “C Carter” below.