Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Last night (July 27), the 24-year-old rapper returned with a change of pace as he debuted a brand new loose track, “Multi-Platinum.” Produced by Kid Culture, the freshly dropped offering sees Cordae in his comfort zone with a classic beat, no hook, and a storyline. On the song, he takes listeners through a journey about an artist who becomes a victim to his circumstances:

There was once this multi-platinum artist, who had the father’s heart from his heart’s desire/ Despite being the one you admire, million dollars worth attire, what else could he acquire? Empty heart ’cause of events that had occurred much prior to his rise of fame/ Lack of self-esteem, lack of identity, was his name

Unlimited potential that was wasted, it’s such a shame, another statistic, it’s so horrific, this fucking gamе/ Left this music shit with only crumbs, there was nothing gainеd, seems to be a regular occurrence, there’s something strange, I’ll explain/ He’s from a small city in West Virginia, Morgantown, if I remember correctly, childhood trauma, resentment was heavy, towards his momma/

The aforementioned From A Bird’s Eye View follows Cordae’s Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. That project was a 15-song body of work with contributions from Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Arin Ray, Meek Mill, and Anderson .Paak, the last of whom appeared on the Gold-certified “RNP.”

Be sure to check out Cordae’s brand new track “Multi-Platinum” down below.