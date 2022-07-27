By Regina Cho
  /  07.27.2022

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Last night (July 27), the 24-year-old rapper returned with a change of pace as he debuted a brand new loose track, “Multi-Platinum.” Produced by Kid Culture, the freshly dropped offering sees Cordae in his comfort zone with a classic beat, no hook, and a storyline. On the song, he takes listeners through a journey about an artist who becomes a victim to his circumstances:

There was once this multi-platinum artist, who had the father’s heart from his heart’s desire/ Despite being the one you admire, million dollars worth attire, what else could he acquire? Empty heart ’cause of events that had occurred much prior to his rise of fame/ Lack of self-esteem, lack of identity, was his name

Unlimited potential that was wasted, it’s such a shame, another statistic, it’s so horrific, this fucking gamе/ Left this music shit with only crumbs, there was nothing gainеd, seems to be a regular occurrence, there’s something strange, I’ll explain/ He’s from a small city in West Virginia, Morgantown, if I remember correctly, childhood trauma, resentment was heavy, towards his momma/

The aforementioned From A Bird’s Eye View follows Cordae’s Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. That project was a 15-song body of work with contributions from Chance the RapperTy Dolla $ignPusha TArin RayMeek Mill, and Anderson .Paak, the last of whom appeared on the Gold-certified “RNP.”

Be sure to check out Cordae’s brand new track “Multi-Platinum” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cordae
Singles

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More