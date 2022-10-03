Photo: “Unacceptable” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.03.2022

Last month, Cordae blessed his fans with Unacceptable, a two-song EP that consisted of the title track and “So With That.” Shortly afterward, he shared the latter song’s official Baby Boy-inspired music video directed and edited by Josh Forman.

Over the weekend, the Raleigh-born rapper returned with the accompanying visual for “Unacceptable.” The new Isaac Garcia-directed clip opens up with scenes of Cordae paying a visit to a cemetery. Then, fans are able to enjoy a montage of moments from his tour as he delivers some reflective bars:

Take one look at me, n**ga, we gettin’ revenue, but you put money over loyalty, unacceptable, used to have to throw hands right after school/ Was born a real n**ga, that’s my greatest attribute, all the s**t that we been through, act like you never knew/ Feelin’ like my life on the line, s**t, I could never lose, you see how we walk by faith, this s**t incredible, watch how them M’s get on your schedule

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Aside from releasing music, Cordae has also recently expanded his horizons by delving into the world of NFTs. In an interview from earlier this year, he shared some words about his intentions going into this new chapter. “I’m not one of these people that’s trying to just come in and, you know, bleed out the community,” Cordae said. “The NFT space has its own ecosystem, its own community. To be a part of that is something that’s huge for me. To just enter into space with open arms.”

Be sure to press play on Cordae’s brand new music video for “Unacceptable” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Baby Tate says to "Do Better" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  10.03.2022

Coi Leray releases new "Fly S**t" video

By Regina Cho
  /  10.03.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cordae
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Baby Tate says to "Do Better" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  10.03.2022

Coi Leray releases new "Fly S**t" video

By Regina Cho
  /  10.03.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More