Last month, Cordae blessed his fans with Unacceptable, a two-song EP that consisted of the title track and “So With That.” Shortly afterward, he shared the latter song’s official Baby Boy-inspired music video directed and edited by Josh Forman.

Over the weekend, the Raleigh-born rapper returned with the accompanying visual for “Unacceptable.” The new Isaac Garcia-directed clip opens up with scenes of Cordae paying a visit to a cemetery. Then, fans are able to enjoy a montage of moments from his tour as he delivers some reflective bars:

Take one look at me, n**ga, we gettin’ revenue, but you put money over loyalty, unacceptable, used to have to throw hands right after school/ Was born a real n**ga, that’s my greatest attribute, all the s**t that we been through, act like you never knew/ Feelin’ like my life on the line, s**t, I could never lose, you see how we walk by faith, this s**t incredible, watch how them M’s get on your schedule

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Aside from releasing music, Cordae has also recently expanded his horizons by delving into the world of NFTs. In an interview from earlier this year, he shared some words about his intentions going into this new chapter. “I’m not one of these people that’s trying to just come in and, you know, bleed out the community,” Cordae said. “The NFT space has its own ecosystem, its own community. To be a part of that is something that’s huge for me. To just enter into space with open arms.”

Be sure to press play on Cordae’s brand new music video for “Unacceptable” down below.